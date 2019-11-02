Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.86, 106,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 295,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several brokerages have commented on TRCH. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 475.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

