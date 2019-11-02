TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of BLD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.27. 609,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

