TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

