Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $179,739,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,447,000 after acquiring an additional 997,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

