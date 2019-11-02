Tierion (TNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $532,041.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Tierion has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and approximately $532,041.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi and Binance. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

