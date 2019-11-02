ThoreCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $209,039.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,757.59 or 0.18933335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $152.36 million and $209,039.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01399099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

