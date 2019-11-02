TheStreet Upgrades SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLOW. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

FLOW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 500,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

