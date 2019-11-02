Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $490,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $303.60. 985,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,907. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

