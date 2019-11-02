TherapeuticsMD’s (TXMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 278,549 shares of company stock worth $790,167. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

