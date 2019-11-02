The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 717423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

