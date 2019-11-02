Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.