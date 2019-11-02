Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 845,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

