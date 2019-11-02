Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,402 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paypal by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 606,988 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 5,489,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

