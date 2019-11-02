Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,026 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

