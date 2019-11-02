Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,407 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,696. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

