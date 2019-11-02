Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,145,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 459,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,299,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,374. The company has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.