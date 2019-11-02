Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 92.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,418. The company has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.