Texas Permanent School Fund Has $20.63 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 164,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 101,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

NYSE UTX traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $146.68. 4,036,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

