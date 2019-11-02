Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,269,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

