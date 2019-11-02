Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.41

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of -3.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.17 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average of $236.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,420. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

