Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Sell at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have $249.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.32.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $313.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,896. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $3,290,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 54.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

