Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $28.87. Terex shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 2,474,102 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Get Terex alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terex by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Terex by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.