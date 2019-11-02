Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

TEX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

