Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

In other Tenneco news, SVP Brandon B. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

