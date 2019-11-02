Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $79.09 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 3175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

TNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,700,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $114,656.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,171 shares in the company, valued at $840,650.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,203 shares of company stock worth $1,608,861 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 237.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

