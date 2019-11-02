Tenet Healthcare (THC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $160,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

