Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TNAV has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Telenav from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 281,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.39. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $423,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,704,186.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 308,138 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $3,087,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,582. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Telenav by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Telenav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

