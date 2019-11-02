Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,718.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,223,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

