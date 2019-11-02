Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith Sells 17,000 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $346.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,971,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,394,000 after purchasing an additional 87,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,416,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,139,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

