TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of TechnipFMC worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 276,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.