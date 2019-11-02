Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 568,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Nextdecade Corp has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

