Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 152,081 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

NYSE:FIS opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

