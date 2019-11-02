Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,833 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

INCY opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $8,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,495.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,040 shares of company stock worth $10,372,225. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

