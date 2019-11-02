Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Shares of CI stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

