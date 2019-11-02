Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.09 Million in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

