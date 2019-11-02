Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 95,357 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQIYI were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IQIYI by 21.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in IQIYI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in IQIYI by 31.8% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in IQIYI by 297.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.92.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

