TD Securities Lowers Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Price Target to C$0.75

Torstar (TSE:TS.B) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE TS.B traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. Torstar has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Torstar Company Profile

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

