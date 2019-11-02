TD Securities Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$57.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$46.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$48.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.9499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total transaction of C$66,045.81. Insiders sold 338,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,849 over the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

