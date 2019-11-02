Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

LON TW traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,960,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.89. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

