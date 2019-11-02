Taylor Morrison Home Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMHC. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE TMHC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,655,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,459,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,825 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 515,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 334,478 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $306,651.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.