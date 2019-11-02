Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives $6.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
