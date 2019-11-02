Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

