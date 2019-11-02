Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.31.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,205. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $14,641,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

