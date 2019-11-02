Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,270.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,295 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.