T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 792,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,584. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

