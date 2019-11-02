T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.54.

TMUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,541. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

