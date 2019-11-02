SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of SYSCO worth $301,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.28 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.