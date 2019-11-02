Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

SNV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,790,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

