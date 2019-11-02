Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 124,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

