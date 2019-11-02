Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Purchases C$13,790.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 1,400 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,598,430.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sylogist alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson acquired 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$10.10 on Friday. Sylogist Ltd has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$14.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.22.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Sylogist from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.